OPPOSITION Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) President, Robert Chapman, has refuted claims that he has endorsed main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chjamisa after he withdrew from the presidential race.

He was responding to an article by one online publication insinuating that he imposed the CCC leader,

“This is not true. I have NOT endorsed any Presidential Candidate. As this is clearly stated in the official party statement from the secretary general. I ask that you officially correct this narrative. Thank you,” he wrote on Twitter.

Zwnews