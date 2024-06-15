Former Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has urged ZANU PF youths to use their proximity to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to make money.

He says it is unwise for the youths to be slogan chanters only, while they can utilise their access to the President to grab opportunities and make money.

“To the young people in the party wake up & don’t just make slogans.

“Go for the opportunities & be empowered. Be creative and go for these big licenses as you already have access to the President,” says.

He however, advises controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo to have good table manners, thus to eat silently.

“As for Wicknell remember good table manners, you can’t eat and talk at the same time,” he says.

