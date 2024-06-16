The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports an incident in which a girl (2) drowned in a well, approximately six metres deep, whilst her mother was cooking in the house in Overspill, Epworth on 15/06/24 at around 1000 hours.

The body of the victim was taken to Chitungwiza Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

In other news, police in Cowdray Park are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Oliver Mayibongwe Mpofu (19) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Ngozi Mine, Squatter Camp, Bulawayo on 15/06/24.

The suspect stabbed the victim, Meluleki Dube (26) with a knife on the chest after an argument during a beer drinking spree. The victim died upon admission at a local hospital in Bulawayo.

Anyone with information is invited to report at any nearest Police Station.