A Falcon College bus with 56 students returning from rugby tournament at St George’s College in Harare has overturned on stretch of road called ‘Danger’ near Esigodini, so named because of its incline and curves.

One child dead, at least 3 in hospital. Bus was 20km from school.

Falcon College names student who died in school bus accident at Danger near Esigodini today.

Aidan O’Donovan, an Upper Sixth student, died when the bus overturned.

Falcon College says one student in hospital with broken arm, a few students and staff suffered minor injuries.

Zimlive