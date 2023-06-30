Gutu West independent candidate, Christopher Mutonho Rwodzi died last night after his vehicle overturned at a bridge along Chivhu-Harare Highway.

His father confirmed the death to The Mirror. He was travelling to Harare from Gutu.

Mutonho is said to be among disgruntled ZANU PF members who went independent after being annoyed by how the Central Intelligence Organization led Forever Associates of Zimbabwe ran party elections.

According to reports a number of ruling party members were not happy with how FAZ managed internal polls, this saw some bigwigs falling by wayside.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is said to be the one who created FAZ so that he consolidate his grip on power.

