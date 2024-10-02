President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says government remains committed to backing the currency by maintaining 50% royalty reserves.

While presenting his State of the Nation Address (SONA) he said the adoption of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) was an important step in stabilising the domestic currency anchored by gold.

President Mnangagwa implored Zimbabweans to respect and abide by the measures that will stabilise the currency and tame inflation.

He said the Government is committed to the realisation of the promises made by ZANU PF despite enormous challenges and difficulties caused by sanctions.

President Mnangagwa adds that tendencies that fuel discord based on perceived regional and tribal differences should be rejected.

The drought contained growth in the economy, particularly agriculture. Communities needing food are receiving grain while urban residents are getting cash.

The school feeding component is designed to provide a meal a day for child in hard-hit communities.

Meanwhile, on his way out, President Mnangagwa briefly stopped to greet his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, as ZANU-PF parliamentarians sing a rendition of “Dhe Nhanha”, chanting, “Chibaba Icho.”

Zwnews