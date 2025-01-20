President Emmerson Mnangagwa sends off students

The government has published a call for applications for the Presidential scholarship programme for the year 2025.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has confirmed the development.

“SCHOLARSHIPS. Oh by the way, the genuine Call for Presidential and National Scholarships Registration for the 2025/2026 Academic Year is out,” he said.

He said it targets talented and disadvantaged students.

“It targets disadvantaged and academically gifted qualifying students mainly from rural areas of the country’s ten 10) Provinces, intending to pursue Undergraduate and Post-graduate studies at Foreign Universities in the listed disciplines varying from Engineering, Health Sciences, Science and Technology, Agricultural Sciences, Business, Sports, all the way to Social and Human Sciences,” he said.

Zwnews