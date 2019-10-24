Gold dealer in critial condition as armed gang gets away with US$65K loot

A GOLD dealer (31) is battling for life in hospital after he was shot by six men who got away with over US$40 000 cash, 400 grams of gold and other valuables including cellphones all worth over US$65 000.

Thulani Moyo is admitted to theintensive care unit at Mater Dei Hospitalin Bulawayo after he was shot at hishome in Ilanda suburb on Tuesday at around 2PM. When The Chronicle visited his residence where the gold dealer’s office is alsolocated, relatives said Moyo was lucky to be alive.

“He was lucky to survive but the situation is very bad. He is in the intensive care unit and we are hoping that he recovers soon. We cannot give any further information,” said a relative who refused to be identified.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango said the gold dealer received a phone call from an unknown person who said he was selling gold.

“The complainant instructed one of his employees, who is the company driver to go and fetch the clients at Townsend Girls High School gate. When he arrived, he found a white Fun Cargo parked at the school gate and could not see the total number of occupants. He gave them the signal to follow him,” she said.

On arrival at the gold dealer’s house, the suspects, numbering about six, according to sources, allegedly disembarked from the Fun Cargo which drove away and they were led to the smelting room.

“The person who had called gave the smelter 13,5 grams of gold. After smelting, the accused persons proceeded to the office for weighing and selling where they found the complainant (the gold dealer) in the company of another male adult who is a gold buying agent of Fidelity Printers,” said Chief Insp Simango.

She said one of the ‘clients’ drew a pistol while the gold was being weighed and demanded money.

“Whilst the gold was being weighed one of the accused produced a pistol and pointed at the complainant ordering him to lie down. When the complainant was trying to get down the accused shot him in the abdomen,” she said.

The other accused person allegedly produced a revolver, pointed it at one of the gold dealer’s employees and ordered him to surrender money and gold. Chief Insp Simango said the employee allegedly took 400 grams of gold worth about US$20 000, US$40 000 and gave the armed robbers. She said the robbers allegedly demanded more money, force-marched theemployee to another room where the safe is kept and discovered that it was already open and empty.

The armed robbers allegedly ordered four of the complainant’s employees to get inside the kitchen and lie down. They allegedly tied them, took two Huawei cellphones, a Samsung cellphone and hit one of the employees on the head with a pistol butt and he suffered a deep cut on the back of the head.

Chief Insp Simango said the accused persons took the complainant’s car keys, left his car and fled through the gate on foot to a waiting car. Moyo was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. Chief Inspector Simango urged people and businesses to employ security personnel from reputable security companies.

“Police in Bulawayo are appealing to members of the public to employ security guards from reputable security companies to safeguard their valuable property and to avoid keeping or moving around with large sums of money at their homes or on themselves as this will aid or help in reducing armed robbery cases,” Chief Insp Simango said.