Football administrators, match officials and soccer enthusiasts across the country are this Sunday expected to gather at Baghdad Stadium for a farewell ceremony to be held in honour of retired ZIFA Panelist and soccer referee Munyaradzi Majoni.

Majoni (main pic centre) recently hanged his whistle after close to twenty years of match officiating.

The 47-year old Kwekwe-based no-nonsense soccer referee, who is also the school headmaster of Dambudzo Primary School is held in high esteem amongst his refereeing peers and is also one of the most senior match officials in the Midlands mining town.

Although Majoni’s longtime friend and closest accomplice in the fraternity, Thabani Bamala, could not be immediately reached for a comment during the time of writing, Zwnews has it on good authority that all is set for the big day on Sunday.

Majoni will officiate his last game as a soccer referee on the day, sources said.

more details to follow…

Zwnews