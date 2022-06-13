Reports say about fifteen women from Epworth who are attending the funeral of murdered Moreblessing Ali have been kidnapped.

Outspoken opposition figure Job Sikhala, who is the legal representative of the family in the gruesome murder of Ali, made the revelations on Twitter, saying Zanu PF thugs are attacking mourners at the funeral.

“Mourners are currently being attacked at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral by ZANU PF thugs in the company of ZBC. A group of women from Epworth totaling 15 have been kidnapped and where they have been taken is unknown. ZBC is recording ZANU PF thugs playing kongonya there !!!” Sikhala tweeted.

more details to follow…

Zwnews