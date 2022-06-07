Yes, Zimbabwe’s deputy leader Constantino Chiwenga’s new wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi can as well be called Doctor Amai, as she is a holder of a PhD.

And, as new details about the personal details and background of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s new wife, Miniyathabo Baloyi continues to germinate, it has also emerged that the Second Lady was amongst a select few who were allowed to see Chiwenga when he had a lengthy stay at some medical facility in China, three years back.

Originally from Filabusi in Matabeleland South Province, Baloyi’s substantive replacement of Chiwenga’s beleaguered former wife, Mary Mubaiwa, has got social media users talking.

As iHarare reported, not much is known about Col Miniyothabo Baloyi as she has been out of the public eye.

According to iHarare, Chiwenga’s new wife holds a first-class Bachelor of Arts Degree in Chinese Mandarin from PLA University of Foreign Languages.

She also holds a Masters in lnternational relations, International/Global Studies from the University of Zimbabwe.

In addition, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi is a Doctor and holds a PhD in Business Leadership, Business Administration and Management from Midlands State Universit.

Miniyothabo Baloyi holds the rank of Colonel in the Zimbabwe National Army. According to a report from January 2020, she had recently been promoted to the rank, although the exact date of her promotion was not stated.

Baloyi is multilingual and is said to be fluent in six languages including Mandarin, French and Zulu, wrote iHarare.

Zwnews