After the coronavirus scourge literally stopped Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu PF from holding the country’s 40th Independence Day celebrations at Barbourfields stadium in Bulawayo, the 77-year-old strongman will tomorrow have his main speech televised on national broadcaster ZBC, a senior Government official has said.

Mnangagwa’s publicist George Charamba told journalists in Harare on Thursday that the move to have his impending address televised from State House, is in respect of the national lockdown regulations put in place to mitigate the spread of the ravaging Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Had the Uhuru anniversary been held at Barbourfields, it was going to become the first time since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980 for the traditionally lavish celebrations to be held outside the capital, Harare.

State Media