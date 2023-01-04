Non-Adventist Bridesmaids Chased Away from Wedding by SDA Pastor

Well-choreographed dance steps at a wedding were stopped midway at a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church in Kisii Friday, December 30, 2022, because the pastor felt the bridesmaids were not appropriately dressed.

In a series of viral TikTok videos, the stern pastor, Mr Jared Omwoyo, who resides in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, chased away a team of bridesmaids for not being members of the church.

He also accused the ladies of dressing indecently.

“Sikia, sikia, nyinyi nyote kama wewe sio mu SDA, nimekukataa. You are not going to escort the bride, nimekataa. (Listen, listen here. You will not escort the bride if you are not an SDA faith member. I have refused).” The pastor is captured in the video saying.

He added, “The way you are dressed is not appropriate. Try somewhere else, not this Seventh-day Adventist church. This is a wedding being officiated in holy matrimony. Even a church cannot tolerate things that are not in line with its edicts,” the Pastor ranted at the wedding party.

He ordered the bridesmaids to get out of the church compound, saying that he would not preside over the wedding while the team was dressed in outfits that contravened the customs and regulations of the church.

Pastor Omwoyo said his hostility towards the bridesmaids was because he did what God wanted for the church.

In a viral video, the bridesmaids argue with the man of God, but he doesn’t listen to them and insists they should leave the church compound.

“It is either they walk out of the church or I just start my car and leave,” the pastor is heard saying.

Later, the pastor presided over the wedding at the church without the banned bridesmaids.

The bridesmaids told Nairobi News that they had even decided to do away with some earrings they were wearing, but this did not appease the pastor, who still chased them away.

Sources claim that he only allowed in those who were baptised and were devout SDA church members.

The bridesmaids faulted Mr Omwoyo for causing unnecessary drama saying that they had interacted in the past and that he could have stopped them from participating in the wedding on an earlier date.

Nairobi News reports that the team held an after-party ceremony at a club in Kisii Town after the wedding.

This is after they held a reception at the home of a senior political leader in Nyamira County, where guests and friends were treated to meals and drinks.

According to Vierah,the wedding that was taking place at TENTE SDA church in Nyamira county was forced to stop for some hours until the pastor’s directions were followed.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church is a Christian denomination that places a strong emphasis on modesty and simplicity in dress.

While there is no specific dress code that applies to all Adventist churches and members, it is generally expected that members will dress modestly and conservatively in attire that is appropriate for a place of worship.

This may include wearing clothing that covers the body modestly, avoiding clothing that is revealing or excessively casual, and abstaining from wearing clothing or accessories that are overly showy or attention-seeking.

Some Adventist churches may have more specific guidelines for dress, such as requiring men to wear suits or dress pants and women to wear dresses or skirts, but these guidelines can vary from church to church and are ultimately at the discretion of individual congregations.