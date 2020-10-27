Norton member of the National Assembly Temba Mliswa says it is not good for people to continue saying President Emmerson Mnangagwa is surrounded by criminals, without going further and name the criminals, adding that he is not afraid of naming them.

Addressing a press conference today, on alleged corruption within the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Mliswa said tomorrow he will write a letter to President Mnangagwa exposing minister July Moyo’s alleged corruption.

Mliswa also repeated his corruption allegations against police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, saying the President should take action on the basis of evidence.

He said the police is compromised, the CIO is compromised and that only the army is not compromised.

He added that the law enforcement agencies shouldn’t have allowed Delish Nguwaya to get close to the President, taking pictures with the President.

“Criminals are donating to the President. With Mugabe, you could not just get close,” he said.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

100063

0

0

cookie-check

Don,t let criminals surround you, it dents your image- Mliswa advises Mnangagwa

no