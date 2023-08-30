The Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP has warned Zimbabweans not to be pushed in demonstrations following the just ended polls which have been condemned as not having been free and fair.

ZRP says Zimbabweans should take note that some of those agitating for violence are not even in the country.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they are aware of social media messages “openly agitating for violence”.

He said some of the messages are being circulated by people who are living outside the country and locals should not allow themselves to be used to commit crimes. Said Nyathi:

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns the public against engaging in any form of unlawful gathering in any part of the country.

“The police has taken note of offensive messages circulating on social media platforms openly agitating for violence and illegal gatherings, especially in Harare and Bulawayo.

“The public is accordingly advised to ignore these messages. Some of the messages are being circulated by elements who are not resident in the country and taking this advantage.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is on full alert and will deal decisively with unruly elements bent on disturbing the current peaceful environment obtaining in the country.

“The public should be careful against being used as a conduit to loot shops and destroy property through unlawful gatherings.”

Zwnews