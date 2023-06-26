Exiled former Zanu PF cabinet minister and independent presidential aspirant, Saviour Kasukuwere, seems unmoved by the arrest threats issued against him and has defiantly vowed to fly back to Zimbabwe and launch his election campaign ahead of the crunch 2023 Harmonized Elections slated for August 23.

Speaking through the chairperson of his campaign team and exiled former Tourism and Hospitality minister, Walter Mzembi, in neighbouring South Africa on Saturday, the ex-ruling party minister said he was ‘unmoved’ by the Zanu PF regime’s stunts of ‘weaponizing’ the law to persecute political rivals in the landlocked southern African nation.

Mzembi’s remarks come after Justice ministry secretary Virginia Mabhiza told the state media over the weekend that Kasukuwere had two pending warrants of arrest for absconding court and not surrendering his passport.

“No amount of intimidation and weaponisation of the law will intimidate Kasukuwere. He is going to be in Harare,” Mzembi told journalists at a media briefing in South Africa on Saturday.

Both Kasukuwere and Mzembi fled the country following the dramatic political events of November 2017 which saw current president Emmerson Mnangagwa replacing his wartime master and longtime ruler, the late Robert Mugabe.

The pair, together with Professor Jonathan Moyo and Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao were the leading members of the vanquished G40 cabal which viciously fought against the succession ambitions of Mnangagwa, who had the backing of the Team Lacoste cabal.

Kasukuwere is among the 11 presidential candidates in the forthcoming Harmonised Elections.

