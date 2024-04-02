Controversy Surrounds Wicknell Chivayo's $1 Million Donation to ZCC Mbungo: Political Favoritism or Genuine Philanthropy? | Zw News Zimbabwe

Controversy Surrounds Wicknell Chivayo’s $1 Million Donation to ZCC Mbungo: Political Favoritism or Genuine Philanthropy?

Wicknell Chivayo, a CONTROVERSIAL businessman, has stirred up controversy with his latest extravagant gesture – a donation of $1 million to the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Mbungo, led by Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speculation is rife that Chivayo’s hefty donation may be a reward for the church’s alleged support of Mnangagwa in the 2023 elections. However, Mutendi insists the donation is a demonstration of kindness and love from Chivayo.

Chivayo’s philanthropic activities have raised eyebrows in recent months, particularly his lavish gifts to social media influencers and musicians associated with the ruling Zanu PF party. Some view him as a proxy of the First Family, especially as Mnangagwa gears up for a third-term campaign bid.

Mutendi’s close ties to Mnangagwa have also come under scrutiny, with the bishop often providing devotions at state functions. Despite the controversy, ZCC has undertaken commendable initiatives, including educational support for vulnerable children and the establishment of schools and adult literacy programs.

While Mnangagwa acknowledges the contributions of churches to nation-building, concerns remain over the government’s association with religious figures embroiled in financial controversies and human rights allegations.

As Zimbabwe faces economic challenges and climate-related crises, the debate over the intersection of politics, religion, and philanthropy continues to divide public opinion.

