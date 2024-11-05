Thousands of mourners who attended the burial of national hero Jaison Chirinda yesterday seemingly endorsed vice president Constantino Chiwenga as the next President of Zimbabwe.

Chiwenga’s arrival at the National Heroes Acre for the burial proceedings was received by wild cheers from mourners.

Analysts say the popularity that Chiwenga is getting within and outside ZANU PF shows people’s vote of confidence in him.

Commenting on the development political commentator Majaira Jairosi said:

“A show of force & unwavering support for Gen Chiwenga with people chanting “Gudo iro” Chiwenga’s totem & “Chibaba icho” as he arrives at the burial of Cde Chirinda.

“A few days ago, I did an X survey, which indicated that ZanuPF now hate Mnangagwa& they want Chiwenga on the throne.”

Another political analyst chipped in saying Chiwenga is indeed the country’s next leader.

“Whether you like it or not, I present to you the next President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, General Rtd Dr Constantino Guvheya Dominic Chinenge Chauya Nyikadzino Chiwenga.

“2028, corruption will be fought left right and centre, this time we will do it militarily,” said Byron Dzinoreva, MA International Studies and Diplomacy.

Zwnews