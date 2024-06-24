Two local businessmen Mike Chimombe (right) and Moses Mpofu (left), implicated in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) dodgy elections tender, will this morning present themselves to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for investigatory interviews over the murky polls deal.

Chimombe and Mpofu will appear before ZACC at 8:30am.

The two returned from a business trip in China on Thursday and have been in Harare awaiting the process.

Their lawyers wrote to ZACC last week saying they were away and would present themselves once they returned home from overseas.

ZACC has said it is investigating Chimombe, Mpofu and their partner Wicknell Chivayo over the corrupt US$40 million polls tender scandal which involves Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba, Central Intelligence Organisation Director-General Isaac Moyo and Chief Secretary to Cabinet Martin Rushwaya.

Gold baron Pedzisayi “Scott” Sakupwanya is also involved.

ZACC chair Michael Reza says they have already gathered compelling evidence and has vowed to get to the bottom of the critical matter without fear or favour, citing what President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said in public and to him personally that there will be “no sacred cows” in tackling corruption.

Most of the suspects are close to Mnangagwa, raising some questions over whether ZACC will have the stamina to deal with them decisively.

Text/ image- Newshawks