A “lonely”30-Year-Old married Harare woman handed over a token of divorce (Gupuro) to her shocked husband last week, after she was caught pants down with another man.

Abigirl Bhimbiri argued that she was not aware of what her ZRP police officer husband Mubati was up to when he was in Guruve, where he is deployed.

The woman was caught last week in the act with a married lover in Kentucky Cottages near Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

She blamed her absentee husband for mess and confirmed her private rendezvouses with married lover Tonderai Mukobo(pictured) who resides in Hatfield.

“We lived separately with this guy for some time only to return claiming that I am his wife because he paid lobola,” said Bhimbiri.

“He was enjoying himself whereever he was and people to blame me about this is just like tarnishing my image.

“Besides, there is a family garage within our family,” said Bhimbiri, a mother of two children.

Mubati was reported to have cried when he caught the two between the sheets and decided to leave them to spend the better part of the night defiling his bed.

“I am stationed in Guruve and upon returning home, I arrived around midnight and found the two in my bedroom,” said Mubati.

“I was shocked and I lost energy that I realised the consequences of taking the law into my hands, besides that the man looked physically fitter than me.

“I was emotionally affected and concluded that my wife needed spiritual deliverance.

“What I saw best was to leave the two doing their shit and visited her aunt and narrated everything.

“We returned to the house with family members and the boyfriend was still there and she openly told me before family members that she had decided to separate with me.

“Our two children are now living with my aunt and I have nothing to do but to move on without her.

“It’s a bitter pill and I didn’t want this story published considering my job and status,” said Mubati.

Mukobo confirmed his illicit affair with Bhimbiri saying the latter told him that she had separated with Mubati.

“Brother the truth is l dated this lady for nine months, she told me she divorced almost two years ago,” said Mukobo.

“Honestly speaking I won’t be in love with some body’s wife.

“To my surprise the man came and claimed to be the husband of Abigirl so that is the story in a nut shell .

“He did not assault me and the lady also confirmed the divorce in front of her relatives by giving Mubati a token of divorce.

“That is what transpired on the day in question,” said Mukobo.

One of the close relatives who attended the family meeting told H-Metro that the Bhimbiri family members’ spirited efforts to plead with Bhimbiri not to hand over a token out of divorce in anger were in vain.

They went on to threaten Bhimbiri of approaching her bosses at her work place to terminate her contract but Bhimbiri was not moved about their decision.

“Mwana akaroora zvakafadza musha wose saka hatina kumboziva kuti chabaya chikatyokera mwana atoita mbudzi yadya mumera saka yatorunza,” said the relative.

Bhimbiri and Mukobo were captured some videos and photographs during the family meeting.

state media