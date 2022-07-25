Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa has been barred from visiting some of his MPs, Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole who are in jail, the party has said.

Everyone else was allowed to see these MPs except for Chamisa who is also a lawyer by profession.

He was made to wait for about 4 hours.

Senior prison officers came to the prison entrance to tell him that he needed permission to visit his MPs from the top.

This is despite that fact that even during Covid-19, lawyers were allowed to visit.

“The regime in Harare has barred our change champion in chief, President

Nelson Chamisa from visiting our MPs Job Sikhala Godfrey Sithole and 13 other members at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

“They’re being persecuted for demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali,” said the party.

Sikhala, Sithole were arrested on allegations of inciting public violence during slain Ali’s memorial service.

Zwnews