The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has licensed more than 400 drone pilots and certified more than 15 companies to use drone technology.

“Even if one wants to use a drone for recreational purposes, they must have a licence.

“This requirement applies to all categories of drone operations, including private, corporate, commercial and non-profit uses.

“All operators must register their drones and obtain a pilot licence,” says CAAZ.

Clearance of drones can be done individually or commercially using registered clearing agents.

In both cases, the client needs to register the goods with the relevant Authority.

In this case, one needs to visit CAAZ for registration and clearance with the make, model and serial number of the drone.

The Civil Aviation Act (CAP 13:16) regulates the importation of drones.

The Civil Aviation Act (CAP 13:16), defines an “aircraft” to include— (a) all flying machines, airplanes, sea-planes, flying boats, helicopters, gliders and other aircraft designed to be heavier than air; and (b) all airships, balloons and other aircraft designed to be lighter than air;

Section 42 of the same Act vests control of aviation in Zimbabwe in CAAZ in that;

(1) Subject to this Act, no person shall cause an aircraft to— (a) arrive in Zimbabwe; or (b) depart from Zimbabwe; or (c) overfly Zimbabwe; except with the Authority’s permission and in accordance with any terms and conditions specified by the Authority.

(2) Any person who contravenes subsection (1) shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level seven or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

Commercial imports are cleared on a Bill of Entry Form 21 through a registered clearing agent. If the goods are less than US$1,000 (one thousand Untied States Dollars), they can be cleared on a commercial Form 49 with the use of the services of a clearing agent.

Private imports of drones can be cleared at the counters without the use of clearing agents.

At the post offices, the drone can be cleared on a charged parcel docket Customs officers upon production of the clearance letter.

