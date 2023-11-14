At least 13 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament have been recalled from the National Assembly, Speaker Jacob Mudenda has announced.

However, speaking earlier on; party lawyer Obey Shava said the Speaker, local government minister and Senate president have been temporarily barred from effecting further recalls of CCC MPs and councillors at the behest of Sengezo Tshabangu, who has declared himself the party’s secretary general.

Apparently, the country is expected to carry out by-elections set for 9 December 2023.

This was necessitated by the recalling of CCC members by Tshabangu, despite the main opposition party disowning him.

More details later…