The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) News today announced plans to close popular show @BBCHARDtalk after 3 decades holding the world’s politicians and powerbrokers to account.

Commenting on the announcement, show host, Stephen Sackur said:

“Today BBC News has announced plans to close @BBCHARDtalk after 3 decades holding the world’s politicians and powerbrokers to account.

“This is sad news for me personally, but much more important, I think it’s depressing news for the BBC.”

HARDTALK was an in-depth no holds barred television programme (interview) with hard-hitting questions and sensitive topics being covered as famous personalities from all walks of life talk about the highs and lows in their lives.

There is a number of Zimbabweans who featured on the programme, the likes of late former President Robert Mugabe, popular politician Nelson Chamisa, former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo, Job Sikhala among others.

Zwnews