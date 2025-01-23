By Shadaya Knight

Don’t retaliate when being trolled. Be emotionally stoic, trolls feed off the attention you give when you retaliate. Nothing pisses of trolls than being ignored

Don’t engage with anons (accounts which hide their true identity and use these as their profile pics e.g anime, cartoon, celebrities, athletes or random images). Majority of the time that is coward behind that troll account

Don’t bother to explain or apologize for something you posted. That will only fuel the mob further to persecute you. Let them think whatever

If you cant stand for your opinions, don’t share them. Be unapologetic about your opinions

Try to keep details about that away, because that which is dear to you, is simply content here

Don’t be boxed. Refused to be put in a box where you’re supposed to not have opinions on certain topics. Talk about any topic you want

Don’t be shy to advertise your business or hustle. Even if the post doesn’t get many likes or comments, know this, they have seen it. And the day they want your product or service, they will look for you

Don’t be in everyone’s DMs. Because at some point in time your private messages are going to be a screenshot used for clout. Clout seeking is the order of the day

Don’t be offended by anyone, when you can simply unfollow, unfriend, mute or block them. You have all the power