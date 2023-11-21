The Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said that Zimbabwe should be banned from World Cup Qualifiers because it doesn’t have a home ground for internationals matches.

This came after Zimbabwe played Nigeria in Rwanda for its home match.

Zimbabwean stadiums (stadia) were banned by the Confederation of African Football because they are no longer fit to host international football matches.

Apparently, the Zimbabwean Government and councils have failed to fix the stadiums.

In a latest report released by CAF following stadia inspection, the country is among twenty-five nations on the continent that will not host the games on home soil due to poor standards of their grounds.

The National Sports Stadium, which had hosted the country’s international games before, was banned in 2021 after the Warriors’ 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Harare venue still has red flags on several areas that require urgent attention for the stadium to meet required standards.

Zwnews