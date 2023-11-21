Rwanda vs South Africa World Cup Group C Qualifier Match

Bafana Bafana will resume their campaign this afternoon as they take on Rwanda in a crucial clash for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification.

In Group C, South Africa finds themselves alongside Benin, Lesotho, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe. Having secured a vital 2-1 victory against Benin at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Hugo Broos’ team is poised for their next challenge at the Huye Stadium in Hutare, Rwanda, later today. A win in this encounter would ensure Bafana Bafana’s leading position in Group C after the first two matches.

South Africa XI: Williams, Mudau, Xulu, Sibisi, Modiba, Sithole, Mokoena, Zwane, Tau, Hlongwane, Mayambela.

Substitutes: Goss, Mobbie, Makgopa, Cross, Adams, Lepasa, Xoki, Mothwa, Mthethwa, Mokwana, Appollis, Mvala.

Kick-off for today’s international match is set for 15:00 SAST.

The match will be broadcasted live on SABC1 and can also be streamed on the SABC SPORT website.

It is also live here on FIFA’s website.

Stay tuned for the exciting action as Bafana Bafana strives for success on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.