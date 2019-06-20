Armed bandits raid Lobels Bakery, Make off with 500 loaves of bread

Armed robbers are reported to have targeted a truck from Lobels Bakery and made off with 500 loaves. The value of the loot is estimated at RTGS$ 3000.

The Chronicle reports that a gang of desperadoes who were armed with pistols blocked the truck of bread using their vehicle. They quickly overpowered and subdued the crew of the bread truck before making off with the bread.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development and said that the police are still looking into the matter.

agencies