The Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri says rejoicing over the decline of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) is insanity.

“Rejoicing over the decline of our currency’s value is nothing short of sheer insanity, for which there is no justification or remedy!

“It is an alarming display of irrationality, a misguided celebration of our own economic downfall,” she says posting on her X handle.

Muchinguri-Kashiri’s comments comes at the time the local currency is losing its purchasing power and trading badly against major convertible currencies especially the American dollar.

Apparently, economic analysts have been urging the the Zimbabwean Government to put economic fundamentals right, saying anything else is as good as addressing the symptoms.

Meanwhile, a number of Varakashis (ZANU PF foot-soldiers) are up in arms against the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe saying they are clueless.

One such Murakashi, Matigary says:

“The Ministry of Finance, @ZimTreasury, Minister @MthuliNcube01 @GGuvamatanga, @ReserveBankZIM’s Mushayavanhu must carry their own cross.

“They have noone to blame for the current ZiG predicament. Few people have seen ZiG notes. They can’t keep blaming street dealers anymore.

“As I said ~6 months ago; “If you put 2 currencies together, a soft currency and hard currency, they won’t complement each other. They will compete. The hard currency with ruin the soft one.”

The USD is battering the ZiG. We told you

@ReserveBankZIM, @MthuliNcube01

@GGuvamatanga.”

Zwnews