The Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP has urged members of the public to prioritise their safety and adhere to the Government’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The warning follows the arrest Bernard Makadho of Mwenezi and three others on 18/07/21 for unlawfully convening a gathering at Munyamani.

The suspects organised a soccer tournament of six teams from different villages under Chief Maranda, violating lockdown regulations which forbid such activities.

Meanwhile, ZRP has arrested 10 people in connection with stock theft cases.

