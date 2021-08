As at 21 August 2021, Zimbabwe had 122 288 confirmed covid 19 cases.

This included 105 484 recoveries, 12 584 active cases, 386 new cases and 4 220 deaths.

The country recorded 1 450 new recoveries and 22 Deaths in the last 24hrs.

People who had been vaccinated that far 1st Dose 2 271 729 and 2nd Dose 1 427 159.

