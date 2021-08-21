Gift Ostallos Siziba

Renowned political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has taken a dig at some Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-Alliance) senior officials who feel threatened by the presence of bright eloquent youths in the party.

Ruhanya believes the presence of young people in MDC-Alliance, the likes of Gift Ostallos Siziba should is a treasure for any political party’s continuity.

However, he says it is sad that some senior officials view such bright young people as threats to their political careers in the party.

“A whole group of useless senior MDC Alliance leaders sit down to discuss rubbish and destabilisation nonsense and feel threatened by this young man (Gift Ostallos Siziba) if the extent that they demand he be expelled.

“I am sorry @nelsonchamisa, u are surrounded by huge idiots, useless empty wannabes,” he says.

Ruhanya says there are senior MDC Alliance leaders who on a daily basis fight their colleagues internally without retreat, without contrition even at a time when most Zimbabweans say lets pull together, learn from Zambia and do better in 2023, adding that this shallowness is shocking.

Meanwhile, he urges the party to campaign and mobilise heavily in rural areas, ZANU PF’s strongholds, manipulating centres adding that they be neutralised.

“Dear MDC Alliance and Bvondo: All these people online who say you must have a campaign plan, policy plan overall for party and specific to rural hinterland mean well.

“Its ZANU PF’s centre of manipulation gravity and want that neutralised and changed. They don’t hate, hurt,” he adds.

Zwnews