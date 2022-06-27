The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the death of three people and injury of 18 others in a road traffic accident that occurred at the 133 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on 26/06/22 at about 1500 hours.

A motorist, who was driving a Nissan Caravan vehicle with 18 passengers on board, collided head-on with a Mazda 323 with one passenger on board. The driver of the Nissan Caravan and the two occupants of the Mazda 323 vehicle died on the spot.

Meanwhile, ZRP is investigating a murder case in which an unknown male adult, approximately 30 years old, was found naked, lying on the ground near Zengeza 3 turn-off on 25/06/22.

The victim had bruises on the back and was rushed to Chitungwiza Hospital, where he died upon admission.

