Zimbabwean research scholar a political activist Majaira Jairosi says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is planning to replace vice president Constantino Chiwenga with a female candidate.

Posting on his X handle, Jairosi said:

“Mnangagwa’s wife & children have requested to have General Chiwenga replaced by Auxilia’s friend.

“To complete the Mafidi Dynasty, they want a female VP nominated from the women’s league. Allegedly, Auxilia met a number of women in her office at ZanuPF HQ 2nd floor to plot the move.”

It is alleged that Axilla’s preferred candidate for the VP is Virginia Mabhiza.

“When Mnangagwa says he will leave at the end of his term, he is lying through his teeth & it is a daytime statement meant to hoodwink people, otherwise by night & behind closed doors, he is pushing his minions to press for a 3rd term. Like Kagame, he will simply say I was forced.

“The Madifi Dynasty yakati measure. Without spirited action, Mnangagwa & his family will succeed. Forget about elections.

“Without pressure, which they fear, the Mnangagwa family will rule this country for as long as they want because they are in full control of state machinery.”

Another prominent analyst Lynne Stancia says:

“Breaking News from Bvukuruland: The musical chairs are now underway, and Munhumutapa is moving to extend his term of office while Genroll is targeted and the Women’s league is being used to demand the Vice Presidency post restoration and this means that, by October after the conference, one of the women will occupy the VP position &

the good Generoll who donated power to a greedy friend,will join us in the village kuno kwa Bvukururu and be one of us! Take this seriously.”

