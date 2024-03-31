Zimbabwe’s War Veterans Escalate Pressure on Mnangagwa Amidst Calls for Economic Reform

Discontent echoes sentiments preceding Robert Mugabe’s ousting

War veterans in Zimbabwe are intensifying pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, claiming their fight is now beyond the welfare of former liberation fighters, but to address the root cause of suffering among ordinary citizens.

Led by Ethan Mathibela, this faction of war veterans opposes constitutional changes allowing Mnangagwa to seek a third term. Mnangagwa’s camp is allegedly maneuvering to extend his presidency, sparking tensions within the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) and prompting police to ban their public meetings.

Mnangagwa’s administration faces scrutiny over allegations of resource plundering, as highlighted in an Al Jazeera documentary exposing the exploitation of Zimbabwe’s mineral riches by political and business elites.

Police crackdowns on public meetings organized by war veterans escalate tensions between the government and the faction

ZNLWVA Bulawayo spokesperson Mathias Mambo said police blocked their meeting scheduled for yesterday at the last minute.

“This is the second time our meeting was being cancelled,” Mambo told The Standard in an interview.

“It was cancelled at the instigation of a rival war veteran’s faction within Zanu PF.

“Those war veterans that caused our meeting to be called off are getting trinkets such as money and cars from Zanu PF.

“They are in there for personal benefit and not the generality of war veterans.”

In a statement issued on Friday, Mathibela said they did not go to war so that only a few individuals live cozy lifestyles while the majority swim in poverty.

“Yet today, we witness the continued and unequal sharing of the national wealth,” he said.

“We have witnessed our own people being squeezed into a corner until all our able bodied children are running away from their own country.

“I urge you to turn back and stand your ground.

“Only the right people of Zimbabwe have a right to choose their own path to prosperity for this nation. Let us come and reason together.”