Big security operation underway in Zim, Mnangagwa govt hints COUP

LATEST: Major police operation underway in Zim, starting today, ED Mnangagwa govt fears MDC led coup..POSA Revived, Police get greenlight to use live ammunition

While the opposition MDC has been blamed as the cause of the current security situation, it seems tensions are running very high in Zimbabwe and the government is expecting something nasty to happen after a leaked security memo(full document below) announces the deployment of armed police and orders beefing up of security around Mnangagwa and VIPS by security officers armed with AK and FN rifles as well as pistols.

The document names the following as friendly forces: ZNA Presidential Guard(pictured above), President’s department(CIO), Airforce of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.

According to the memo(see below) “The operation shall commence on the 3rd of June 2019(today) until the situation normalises.”

Today in Bulawayo CBD, security forces were filmed and recorded advising citizens over loud speakers to avoid being used..See video below:

“Let’s not be used, let’s not import foreign behaviour, let’s not copy uncultured people. Let’s maintain peace, generosity and love. Let’s respect our parents, brothers & sisters.”

Riot police drive through Bulawayo CBD this AM with loud-hailer.

Vid credit: @rjcdube pic.twitter.com/21yJJ0NKnk — ZimLive (@zimlive) June 3, 2019

While the document below names opposition MDC Alliance as the target, leaked communication from military intelligence sources that predicted November 2017, published by various news outlets have prewarned that another military takeover codenamed “Operation Restore Economy” is now imminent in Zimbabwe.

SECURITY BRIEFING – FULL TEXT

Copy No………………..of 08 Copies

Police Protection Unit

P. O. Box CY 1321

Causeway

Harare 776 402

31 May 2019

See Dist

OpO 40/2019

Ref:

A. Map HARARE Scale 1: 30 000

B. Map ZIMBABWE Scale 1: 250 000

Time zone used throughout the Order : BRAVO

OPERATIONAL ORDER: INTENDED DEMOSTRATIONS BY MOVEMENT FOR DEMOCRATIC CHANGE [MDC] ALLIANCE FROM 03 JUNE 2019.

Relevant Legislations

Constitution of Zimbabwe

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23)

Priviledges and Immunities Act (Chapter 3:03)

Road Traffic Act (Chapter 13:11)

Public Order and Security Act(POSA) (Chapter 11:17) POSA is not dead. Simple

Task Organisation

PPU Escorts District

PPU Tomlinson District

PPU Southern District

PPU Northern District

PPU Sections

Friendly Forces

ZNA Presidential Guard

President’s department

Airforce of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services

External Stakeholders/ Organisations

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage

Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

Diplomatic Corps

Print and Electronic Media

Central Intelligence Organisation

BACKGROUND

In January 2019, a nationwide civil unrest was experienced in the country which saw properties being damaged, supermarkets and shops looted, buildings burnt, roads barricaded and innocent lives lost. Police and other Government institutions were not spared as they were also targets for attacks.

The opposition political party, MDC (Alliance) and various Civic Organisations are planning to unseat a democratically elected Government through demonstrations and national civil unrests.

A disruption to the normal day to day activities and possible destruction of property and smooth flow of vehicular traffic especially within major towns and cities is expected. As such, the Unit shall heighten security service provision to the VVIPs, VIPs, their properties, Police Stations, Posts, Bases and Government institutions.

1.0 SITUATION

The country anticipates nationwide demonstrations by the MDC ( Alliance), opposition political parties and other Civic Society Organisations. Their nefarious effort is to cause immense disturbances by shutting down the nation through barricading roads, burn ZUPCO buses, attack people who go about their daily business and destroy any institutions or buildings that open doors to do business commencing Monday 03 June 2019.

As a Unit mandated to provide motorised mobile escort services to His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Commander In Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces as well as maximum armed Police security to V.V.I.Ps, V.I.Ps, Key and Vital Installations, maximum vigilance is therefore being called for from all the Units personnel during the intended demonstrations.

Police Protection Unit intelligence teams shall be firm on the ground gathering intelligence on criminal or political activities with the aim of ensuring the uncompromised safety and security to the lives and properties of VVIPs and VIPs. In addition, all members shall gather and analyse criminal and political intelligence during their tour of duty.

2.0 MISSION

To provide efficient and effective armed Police security

services to VVIPs, VIPs, their families and properties during the

intended nationwide demonstrations.

To provide motorised mobile escort security services to His

Excellency, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of

State and Government and Commander-In-Chief of the

Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Comrade E.D. MNANGAGWA and

other VIPs as may be directed during the operation.

To maintain law and order.

3.0 EXECUTION

Concept of the Operation

The heightening of security in the provision of armed Police

security services and motorised mobile escort services to the

VVIPs and VIPs, including Key and Vital installations manned

by the Unit.

Specified Tasks

a) Command Centre

Police Protection Unit will have its Command Centre at the Units

Headquarters where all activities will be coordinated. The

Command Centre will be headed by the Assistant

Commissioner Police Protection Unit.

b) Static Deployments

Since Police Stations and Government buildings are the

primary targets, Police Protection Unit shall ensure that each

Police Station is guarded by armed guards at each entry or

exit point. Persons or vehicles entering such buildings or

establishments will be thoroughly searched for dangerous

weapons.

Districts commanders shall ensure that all vital and key points

within their areas of policing are guarded. The deployment

ratio shall be 10% administration and 90% operational to cover

the identified hotspots.

Due to the nature of the Units operation, deployments shall be

carried out as per normal day to day duties during the

operation. However, security provision shall be heightened at

all guarded places and strategic Government buildings.

Members shall be briefed and debriefed on parades before

and after completion of duty by their respective commanders

on the need to be always alert taking into cognisance the

prevailing security situation. All government buildings, key and

vital installations and possible hot spots shall be manned by at

least two armed members at each given time.

Police Protection Unit Escorts District shall provide security at all

points of guard under the Districts jurisdiction. The District shall

also provide motorised mobile escort security and ushers to the

Presidium.

Police Protection Unit Tomlinson District shall provide security at

all points of guard under its jurisdiction and ensure that VOs

and Spot checks are carried out by all commanders so as to

maintain maximum alertness of members on duty at all points

of guard throughout the operation.

Police Protection Unit Southern District shall provide security at

all points of guard under its jurisdiction and ensure that no

crimes are committed at the points of guard. VOs and Spot

checks shall be carried out to ensure maximum vigilance of

deployed members.

Police Protection Unit Northern District shall provide security at

all points of guard under its jurisdiction and ensure that VOs and

Spot checks are conducted by all commanders so as to

maintain maximum alertness of members deployed at points

of guard.

Police Protection Unit Provincial Transport section shall be

responsible for the fuelling and maintenance of motor vehicles

and motorcycles which shall be used during the operation.

c) Camp Security

Police Protection Unit Camps and Hostels shall carry out

deployments for the camp security.

Armed camp patrols consisting of five members per team shall

be carried out both during the day and night to ensure the

security of the camp and its premises.

The camps main entrances shall be manned by at least three

armed members at each given time. Vehicles entering and

exiting the camp shall be screened and searched for

dangerous weapons at the points of entry and exit.

VOs and Spot checks shall be conducted to ensure maximum

vigilance of deployed members.

Police Protection Unit Provincial Operations shall be

responsible for compiling memoranda, SITREPs and returns

during and after the operation.

d) Police intelligence

Police Protection Unit Intelligence shall be on the ground

gathering intelligence. It shall activate Ferret teams who shall

be firm on the ground to sniff out malcontents aimed at

destabilizing peace and security and ensure that ring- leaders

are apprehended. Intelligence gathering shall be increased so

that police responses are not reactive but proactive.

e) Communication

Commanders shall brief/debrief all members before and after

deployment. Operational orders shall be generated and

distributed to all concerned departments.

All commanders shall be responsible for the supervision of

deployed members in their respective areas of responsibility.

Increased managerial visibility through VOs and regular spot

checks on deployed personnel by commanders shall be

heightened during the operation to ensure alertness of

members on duty.

f) Armouries

Officers-In-Charge stations to ensure that armouries are well

secured and that sufficient public order equipment, arms and

stocks of ammunition are available.

g) Reaction team

Provincial and District Commanders shall activate Joint

Operations Command with other security forces such as

Zimbabwe National Army, Presidents Department and

Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services.

ADMINISTRATION

The operation shall commence on the 3rd of June 2019 until

the situation normalises.

4.1 Resources

a) Manpower

The Assistant Commissioner Police Protection Unit shall ensure that enough manpower is provided to successfully conduct the operation.

All members shall be punctual for parades.

All members shall remain sober throughout the entire period of the operation.

The highest standard of discipline and turnout shall be maintained throughout the operation.

b) Briefing

All commanders shall ensure that their subordinates are

adequately briefed and debriefed.

c) Supervision

Commanders shall ensure that the highest standard of

supervision is exercised.

d) Transport and fuel

Commanders shall ensure that sufficient transport and logistics are provided for the operation through liaison with relevant offices.

All B cars and ambulances shall be driven only by graded drivers who shall be accompanied by armed observers. Members on duty shall be armed with AK and FN rifles as well as pistols.

Drivers and riders shall ensure that their vehicles and motorcycles have serviceable beacon lights and sirens at all times during the operation.

The Units Transport Officer shall provide transport to ferry members assigned to static guard duties.

Transtech and fuel attendants shall be readily available for the speedy repair of vehicles and issuance of fuel respectively.

f) Finance

Travelling and subsistence allowances shall not be paid to officers and members.

g) Dress order

Dress order number 5 shall be worn by all members during the period of the operation except for PPU Escorts drivers, observers and ushers who shall wear dress order number 2.

Riders shall put on riders’ kit. Police Intelligence members shall wear civilian clothes.

COMMAND AND CONTROL

The overall commander of the operation shall be the Assistant Commissioner Police Protection Unit, Assistant Commissioner E. MUSWITA, contactable on cellphone number 0712 236 679. He shall be deputised by Chief Superintendent A. DAHWA who is contactable on cellphone number 0716 800 205.

Chief Superintendent L. MASARAURE shall be the ground Commander for Police Protection Unit Escorts District and shall be contactable on cellphone number 0712 831 593 or 0773 021 302.

Chief Superintendent E. MAINGIRE shall be the ground Commander for Police Protection Unit Tomlinson District and shall be contactable on cellphone number 0772 293 402.

Chief Superintendent E. NYAHANANA shall be the ground commander for Police Protection Unit Northern District and shall be contactable on cellphone number 0717 591 071.

Chief Superintendent P.R.J MPOFU shall be the ground commander for Police Protection Unit Southern District and shall be contactable on cellphone number 0712 921 007.

Superintendent E. MUTEVANI shall be the ground commander for Police Protection Unit ICT and Signals sections and shall be contactable on cellphone number 0772 919 660.

Superintendent A. NYAKU shall be the ground commander for the Units Sections and shall be contactable on cellphone number 0713 972 113.

Superintended I. CHAPETA shall be responsible for the coordination of all Police Protection Unit operational activities and shall be contactable on cellphone number 0712 921 585 and 0777 209 495

All call signs including those for commanders shall remain the same as per normal routine duties.

All call signs under this operation shall operate on channel 9.

b) Communication

The Units Signals Officers shall provide sufficient radios for use

during the operation.

Besides Police two-way communication radios and due to the

nature of our duties telephones and cell phones shall be used as well during the operation.

Members shall be briefed at the commencement of the operation and debriefed at the end of tour of duty by their respective ground commanders.

5.3 General

All members shall be sober and punctual throughout the operation.

A high degree of turnout and discipline is expected from every member involved in this operation for the successful execution of the operation.

All forms of indiscipline shall be dealt with accordingly.

[E. MUSWITA] Assistant CommissionerOfficer Commanding PolicePOLICE PROTECTION UNITDIST Copy No

Info

CGP 01

CSO Ops 02

Action

Dispol PPU Southern 03

Dispol PPU Northern 04

Dispol PPU Tomlinson 05

Dispol PPU Escorts 06

Prov Ops Coordinator PPU 07

File 08