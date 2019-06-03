Big security operation underway in Zim, Mnangagwa govt hints COUP

LATEST: Major police operation underway in Zim, starting today, ED Mnangagwa govt fears MDC led coup..POSA Revived, Police get greenlight to use live ammunition
While the opposition MDC has been blamed as the cause of the current security situation, it seems tensions are running very high in Zimbabwe and the government is expecting something nasty to happen after a leaked security memo(full document below) announces the deployment of armed police and orders beefing up of security around Mnangagwa and VIPS by security officers armed with AK and FN rifles as well as pistols.
The document names the following as friendly forces: ZNA Presidential Guard(pictured above), President’s department(CIO), Airforce of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.
According to the memo(see below) “The operation shall commence on the 3rd of June 2019(today) until the situation normalises.”
Today in Bulawayo CBD, security forces were filmed and recorded advising citizens over loud speakers to avoid being used..See video below:
“Let’s not be used, let’s not import foreign behaviour, let’s not copy uncultured people. Let’s maintain peace, generosity and love. Let’s respect our parents, brothers & sisters.”
Riot police drive through Bulawayo CBD this AM with loud-hailer.
While the document below names opposition MDC Alliance as the target, leaked communication from military intelligence sources that predicted November 2017, published by various news outlets have prewarned that another military takeover codenamed “Operation Restore Economy” is now imminent in Zimbabwe.
SECURITY BRIEFING – FULL TEXT
Copy No………………..of 08 Copies
Police Protection Unit
P. O. Box CY 1321
Causeway
Harare 776 402
31 May 2019
See Dist
OpO 40/2019
Ref:
A. Map HARARE Scale 1: 30 000
B. Map ZIMBABWE Scale 1: 250 000
Time zone used throughout the Order : BRAVO
OPERATIONAL ORDER: INTENDED DEMOSTRATIONS BY MOVEMENT FOR DEMOCRATIC CHANGE [MDC] ALLIANCE FROM 03 JUNE 2019.
Relevant Legislations
Constitution of Zimbabwe
Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23)
Priviledges and Immunities Act (Chapter 3:03)
Road Traffic Act (Chapter 13:11)
Public Order and Security Act(POSA) (Chapter 11:17) POSA is not dead. Simple
Task Organisation
PPU Escorts District
PPU Tomlinson District
PPU Southern District
PPU Northern District
PPU Sections
Friendly Forces
ZNA Presidential Guard
President’s department
Airforce of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services
External Stakeholders/ Organisations
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage
Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
Diplomatic Corps
Print and Electronic Media
Central Intelligence Organisation
BACKGROUND
In January 2019, a nationwide civil unrest was experienced in the country which saw properties being damaged, supermarkets and shops looted, buildings burnt, roads barricaded and innocent lives lost. Police and other Government institutions were not spared as they were also targets for attacks.
The opposition political party, MDC (Alliance) and various Civic Organisations are planning to unseat a democratically elected Government through demonstrations and national civil unrests.
A disruption to the normal day to day activities and possible destruction of property and smooth flow of vehicular traffic especially within major towns and cities is expected. As such, the Unit shall heighten security service provision to the VVIPs, VIPs, their properties, Police Stations, Posts, Bases and Government institutions.
1.0 SITUATION
The country anticipates nationwide demonstrations by the MDC ( Alliance), opposition political parties and other Civic Society Organisations. Their nefarious effort is to cause immense disturbances by shutting down the nation through barricading roads, burn ZUPCO buses, attack people who go about their daily business and destroy any institutions or buildings that open doors to do business commencing Monday 03 June 2019.
As a Unit mandated to provide motorised mobile escort services to His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Commander In Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces as well as maximum armed Police security to V.V.I.Ps, V.I.Ps, Key and Vital Installations, maximum vigilance is therefore being called for from all the Units personnel during the intended demonstrations.
Police Protection Unit intelligence teams shall be firm on the ground gathering intelligence on criminal or political activities with the aim of ensuring the uncompromised safety and security to the lives and properties of VVIPs and VIPs. In addition, all members shall gather and analyse criminal and political intelligence during their tour of duty.
2.0 MISSION
To provide efficient and effective armed Police security
services to VVIPs, VIPs, their families and properties during the
intended nationwide demonstrations.
To provide motorised mobile escort security services to His
Excellency, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of
State and Government and Commander-In-Chief of the
Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Comrade E.D. MNANGAGWA and
other VIPs as may be directed during the operation.
To maintain law and order.
3.0 EXECUTION
Concept of the Operation
The heightening of security in the provision of armed Police
security services and motorised mobile escort services to the
VVIPs and VIPs, including Key and Vital installations manned
by the Unit.
Specified Tasks
a) Command Centre
Police Protection Unit will have its Command Centre at the Units
Headquarters where all activities will be coordinated. The
Command Centre will be headed by the Assistant
Commissioner Police Protection Unit.
b) Static Deployments
Since Police Stations and Government buildings are the
primary targets, Police Protection Unit shall ensure that each
Police Station is guarded by armed guards at each entry or
exit point. Persons or vehicles entering such buildings or
establishments will be thoroughly searched for dangerous
weapons.
Districts commanders shall ensure that all vital and key points
within their areas of policing are guarded. The deployment
ratio shall be 10% administration and 90% operational to cover
the identified hotspots.
Due to the nature of the Units operation, deployments shall be
carried out as per normal day to day duties during the
operation. However, security provision shall be heightened at
all guarded places and strategic Government buildings.
Members shall be briefed and debriefed on parades before
and after completion of duty by their respective commanders
on the need to be always alert taking into cognisance the
prevailing security situation. All government buildings, key and
vital installations and possible hot spots shall be manned by at
least two armed members at each given time.
Police Protection Unit Escorts District shall provide security at all
points of guard under the Districts jurisdiction. The District shall
also provide motorised mobile escort security and ushers to the
Presidium.
Police Protection Unit Tomlinson District shall provide security at
all points of guard under its jurisdiction and ensure that VOs
and Spot checks are carried out by all commanders so as to
maintain maximum alertness of members on duty at all points
of guard throughout the operation.
Police Protection Unit Southern District shall provide security at
all points of guard under its jurisdiction and ensure that no
crimes are committed at the points of guard. VOs and Spot
checks shall be carried out to ensure maximum vigilance of
deployed members.
Police Protection Unit Northern District shall provide security at
all points of guard under its jurisdiction and ensure that VOs and
Spot checks are conducted by all commanders so as to
maintain maximum alertness of members deployed at points
of guard.
Police Protection Unit Provincial Transport section shall be
responsible for the fuelling and maintenance of motor vehicles
and motorcycles which shall be used during the operation.
c) Camp Security
Police Protection Unit Camps and Hostels shall carry out
deployments for the camp security.
Armed camp patrols consisting of five members per team shall
be carried out both during the day and night to ensure the
security of the camp and its premises.
The camps main entrances shall be manned by at least three
armed members at each given time. Vehicles entering and
exiting the camp shall be screened and searched for
dangerous weapons at the points of entry and exit.
VOs and Spot checks shall be conducted to ensure maximum
vigilance of deployed members.
Police Protection Unit Provincial Operations shall be
responsible for compiling memoranda, SITREPs and returns
during and after the operation.
d) Police intelligence
Police Protection Unit Intelligence shall be on the ground
gathering intelligence. It shall activate Ferret teams who shall
be firm on the ground to sniff out malcontents aimed at
destabilizing peace and security and ensure that ring- leaders
are apprehended. Intelligence gathering shall be increased so
that police responses are not reactive but proactive.
e) Communication
Commanders shall brief/debrief all members before and after
deployment. Operational orders shall be generated and
distributed to all concerned departments.
All commanders shall be responsible for the supervision of
deployed members in their respective areas of responsibility.
Increased managerial visibility through VOs and regular spot
checks on deployed personnel by commanders shall be
heightened during the operation to ensure alertness of
members on duty.
f) Armouries
Officers-In-Charge stations to ensure that armouries are well
secured and that sufficient public order equipment, arms and
stocks of ammunition are available.
g) Reaction team
Provincial and District Commanders shall activate Joint
Operations Command with other security forces such as
Zimbabwe National Army, Presidents Department and
Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services.
ADMINISTRATION
The operation shall commence on the 3rd of June 2019 until
the situation normalises.
4.1 Resources
a) Manpower
The Assistant Commissioner Police Protection Unit shall ensure that enough manpower is provided to successfully conduct the operation.
All members shall be punctual for parades.
All members shall remain sober throughout the entire period of the operation.
The highest standard of discipline and turnout shall be maintained throughout the operation.
b) Briefing
All commanders shall ensure that their subordinates are
adequately briefed and debriefed.
c) Supervision
Commanders shall ensure that the highest standard of
supervision is exercised.
d) Transport and fuel
Commanders shall ensure that sufficient transport and logistics are provided for the operation through liaison with relevant offices.
All B cars and ambulances shall be driven only by graded drivers who shall be accompanied by armed observers. Members on duty shall be armed with AK and FN rifles as well as pistols.
Drivers and riders shall ensure that their vehicles and motorcycles have serviceable beacon lights and sirens at all times during the operation.
The Units Transport Officer shall provide transport to ferry members assigned to static guard duties.
Transtech and fuel attendants shall be readily available for the speedy repair of vehicles and issuance of fuel respectively.
f) Finance
Travelling and subsistence allowances shall not be paid to officers and members.
g) Dress order
Dress order number 5 shall be worn by all members during the period of the operation except for PPU Escorts drivers, observers and ushers who shall wear dress order number 2.
Riders shall put on riders’ kit. Police Intelligence members shall wear civilian clothes.
COMMAND AND CONTROL
The overall commander of the operation shall be the Assistant Commissioner Police Protection Unit, Assistant Commissioner E. MUSWITA, contactable on cellphone number 0712 236 679. He shall be deputised by Chief Superintendent A. DAHWA who is contactable on cellphone number 0716 800 205.
Chief Superintendent L. MASARAURE shall be the ground Commander for Police Protection Unit Escorts District and shall be contactable on cellphone number 0712 831 593 or 0773 021 302.
Chief Superintendent E. MAINGIRE shall be the ground Commander for Police Protection Unit Tomlinson District and shall be contactable on cellphone number 0772 293 402.
Chief Superintendent E. NYAHANANA shall be the ground commander for Police Protection Unit Northern District and shall be contactable on cellphone number 0717 591 071.
Chief Superintendent P.R.J MPOFU shall be the ground commander for Police Protection Unit Southern District and shall be contactable on cellphone number 0712 921 007.
Superintendent E. MUTEVANI shall be the ground commander for Police Protection Unit ICT and Signals sections and shall be contactable on cellphone number 0772 919 660.
Superintendent A. NYAKU shall be the ground commander for the Units Sections and shall be contactable on cellphone number 0713 972 113.
Superintended I. CHAPETA shall be responsible for the coordination of all Police Protection Unit operational activities and shall be contactable on cellphone number 0712 921 585 and 0777 209 495
All call signs including those for commanders shall remain the same as per normal routine duties.
All call signs under this operation shall operate on channel 9.
b) Communication
The Units Signals Officers shall provide sufficient radios for use
during the operation.
Besides Police two-way communication radios and due to the
nature of our duties telephones and cell phones shall be used as well during the operation.
Members shall be briefed at the commencement of the operation and debriefed at the end of tour of duty by their respective ground commanders.
5.3 General
All members shall be sober and punctual throughout the operation.
A high degree of turnout and discipline is expected from every member involved in this operation for the successful execution of the operation.
All forms of indiscipline shall be dealt with accordingly.
Officer Commanding Police
POLICE PROTECTION UNIT
DIST Copy No
Info
CGP 01
CSO Ops 02
Action
Dispol PPU Southern 03
Dispol PPU Northern 04
Dispol PPU Tomlinson 05
Dispol PPU Escorts 06
Prov Ops Coordinator PPU 07
File 08
