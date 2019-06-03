Shurugwi Woman In Court For Diverting ZESA Electricity

A 56- year -old Shurugwi woman has appeared in court for allegedly bridging electricity for 19 months thereby depriving Zesa of revenue.

Melody Musiiwa, of Number 14 Sebanga Park Shurugwi pleaded not guilty to abstracting or diverting electricity current when she appeared before Shurugwi resident magistrate Mrs Sithabile Zungula.

She was remanded out of custody on her own cognisance to 7June 2019.

Allegations are that on 21 October 2017 Musiiwa started using diverted current after cables at her house were by-passed to avoid being charged.

The offence came to light when Zesa Holdings Assistant Loss Controller Mrs Tarisai Madhumo discovered that Musiiwa had not been buying electricity since 2017.

Mudhumo called the accused who confirmed that they had electricity at their house. Further investigations showed that Musiiwa had been using electricity without paying from a period extending from October 21 2017 to May 21 2019 and a report was made to the police leading to her arrest.

The value prejudiced is $ 893, 61.

Mrs Bertha Bore is representing the State.