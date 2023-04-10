The chaos that caused Makhadzi’s show to end prematurely in Mutare on Good Friday was attributed by the event organizers to some enthusiastic and rowdy fans.

The South African performer had a terrible experience at the Manicaland Motoring Club as she had to take cover when fans threw missiles into the VIP enclosure.

According to Manica Post, some fans were injured and hospitalized.

While some reports suggested that the use of backtracks by Makhadzi caused the unrest, the organizers have refuted this claim.

Other sources allege that the venue was overcrowded, leading to a stampede as fans tried to catch a glimpse of Makhadzi on their smartphones. The event organizer, Partson “Chipaz” Chimbodza, has urged fans to avoid violent behavior during live shows.

“Well, I would like to put the record straight regarding what happened in Mutare.

“Firstly, I would like to apologise to Makhadzi and her team for being caught in the fracas,” he said.

Chipaz told H-Metro that fans overpowered their security, which resulted in them destroying barricades.

The Makhadzi show, event organisers say, attracted a bumper crowd as most people were not used to foreign acts in the Eastern Highlands capital. “It’s true that bottles were thrown onto the stage but they were not targeted at Makhadzi as claimed on the social media and other media outlets.

“When Makhadzi appeared on stage, fans jostled to catch a glimpse of her and broke barricades demarcating the VIP enclosure and ordinary side.

“This did not go down well with fans in the VIP and the pushing and shoving resulted in bottles being thrown towards the VIP section.

“It obviously appeared as they were targeting Makhadzi but the few minutes she performed, people were very happy.”

With violence now common at most high-profile shows in Zimbabwe, Chipaz who sits on the arts and music promoters board, believes there is still a lot which needs to be done to deal with this culture of violence. “I urge people to be respectful of artists and organisers as this will dent our industry.

“It’s sad when a foreign artist’s act is disrupted by rogue fans.

“We don’t want the same to happen to our artists when they perform in other countries,” he said.

Makhadzi has endorsed Zimbabweans for their massive support of her brand. Last year, she told the local media that Zimbabwe was now her second home.

