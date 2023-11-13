Zimbabwe remains optimistic about achieving a seven-million-carat diamond output target by end of the year.

Mines Minister Soda Zhemu said this during Kimberley Process meeting in Victoria Falls recently.

The indaba brought together industry players to discuss sector policy, preparedness for future challenges and global changes.

Zhemu expressed confidence in reaching the goal, highlighting the contributions of diamonds to national development.

The policy seeks local benefit by allocating a quota for diamond purchase by local traders for value addition, and includes provisions for community share ownership and responsible mining practices.

Zwnews