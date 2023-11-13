Imprisoned Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson Job Sikhala’s son Junior Wiwa has saluted renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono for supporting the family.

“Letter to Daddy Hope.

“On behalf of the Sikhala family, I would to express my profound gratitude to you Mr Hopewell Chin’ono.

“Truly you showed us that you have a caring heart. Your Support will go a long way in the fight against injustice in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Posting on his X handle formerly Twitter) Junior Wiwa said solidarity connects people all over the world especially in difficult times adding that it makes them strong as a family.

“Thank you so much Daddy Hope indeed you gave us hope as a family since 14 june of 2022 when our Father was arrested by the regime .Your support keeps us our spirits high,” he said.

Junior Wiwa added that above all, he would like to thank all other friends, relatives and well-wishers whose hands continue to emit positive energy that keeps their spirits high and hope for change.

“Mugare kure nemoto

“May God bless you

Tinotenda. Siyabonga,” he said.

Chin’ono launched a fund to help the Sikhala family at the time their father is in jail.

He was arrested for allegedly inciting public violence at slain Moreblessing Ali’s memorial service.

However, critics say he is being persecuted for political reasons.

Zwnews