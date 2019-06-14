War Breaks Out ,Soldiers Reject RTGS$ Salaries?

Zwnews-An Economic war against the devalued RTGS$ has allegedly erupted in Zimbabwe’s military barracks where soldiers have refused to accept salaries in the valueless currency.
According to a Tweet by one Sekuru Chirasha, there was drama in the barracks today, soldiers rejected the RTGS$ salaries, they want them rated or in United States dollars.
The Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri allegedly had a series of meetings from one barrack to another.
The tweet alleges that no payslips have been issued to soldiers yet.
….and there was Drama in Barracks today…soldiers rejected the RTGS salaries…They want them rated or USD…
Opah had series of meetings from one Barrack to another….
No payslips have been issued to soldiers yet…#Chaora
— Sekuru Chirasha (@mafirakureva18) June 13, 2019
