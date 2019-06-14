War Breaks Out ,Soldiers Reject RTGS$ Salaries?

Zwnews-An Economic war against the devalued RTGS$ has allegedly erupted in Zimbabwe’s military barracks where soldiers have refused to accept salaries in the valueless currency.

According to a Tweet by one Sekuru Chirasha, there was drama in the barracks today, soldiers rejected the RTGS$ salaries, they want them rated or in United States dollars.

The Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri allegedly had a series of meetings from one barrack to another.

The tweet alleges that no payslips have been issued to soldiers yet.