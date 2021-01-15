South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has taken a dig at President Cyril Ramaphosa for closing the country’s land borders including Beitbridge Border Post, saying it is good as barring fellow Africans, into SA.

He says the disease didn’t come into SA from Lesotho or Zimbabwe; but from Italy, thereby allowing flights in; is more like an own goal by Ramaphosa.

Malema questions the point of closing borders of SADC and allowing the flights to come in, saying the move bars black people who use these borders, while allowing whites in.

“It is white people who brought the disease here. When we said to the government, quarantine these people through forceful isolation. Because they were white, they didn’t isolate them,” he says.

He adds: “There’s no need to engage political parties in SADC to deal with the issue of borders. The problem is the South African government which wants to behave in manner which wants to please the whites and Europeans.”

He adds that Ramaphosa is only pretending to be busy, while trying at all cost to please his white handlers.

Malema’s sentiments came after South Africa closed land borders until 15 February 2021, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

-Zwnews