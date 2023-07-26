A new local drama series The Return of Gringo — meant to pay tribute to the late veteran actor Lazarus Boora— will premiere at Ster Kinekor Joina City in the capital tonight.

Boora popularly known as ‘Gringo’ was an award winning popular Zimbabwean actor who hogged the limelight in 1997 when he featured on Enock Chihombori’s drama series ‘Gringo’ as the lead character.

He died on 9 November 2020 at Westview Hospital in Zimre Park, Ruwa where he was admitted.

He was 47.

He succumbed to stomach cancer despite concerted efforts by doctors to stop the disease from spreading to other parts of the body.

