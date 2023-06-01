File image for illustration purposes only

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 81 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road on 31/05/23 at around 1600 hours in which four people were killed whilst twenty one others were injured.

An Inter Africa Zhongtong bus travelling towards Masvingo with 59 passengers on board hit the driver’s door of a T 35 truck travelling in the same direction whilst carrying 22 pupils, resulting in the T35 truck veering off the road to the right.

All pupils were thrown out of the truck and subsequently one pupil died on the spot whilst three others died upon admission at Beatrice Hospital.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Beatrice Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at same hospital.

In other news, Police in Masvingo have arrested Clever Mavhunga (35) and Modina Mavhunga (28) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 29/05/23 at Mhari Village Bikita.

The suspects took turns to assault their father, Anisto Mavhunga (81) with wooden sticks, indiscriminately all over the body, until he died, after accusing him of practising witchcraft.

Police say after the incident, Modina Mavhunga took her two daughters aged 2 and 5, to the family graveyard where she ordered them to lie on top of a grave before hitting them with stones on their heads until they died on the spot.

Zwnews