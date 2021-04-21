President Emmerson Mnangagwa will receive his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine dose in Kwekwe tomorrow.

This has been disclosed by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa during a post cabinet briefing today.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa got his first shot of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in the resort town of Victoria Falls last month.

On that day, he also took the opportunity to launch the second phase of the country’s vaccination programme, as Zimbabwe stepped up efforts to fight the pandemic.

His first vaccination followed that of Minister of Health who is also Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, who received his second and final shot of China’s Sinopharm vaccine on March 18.

During the launch, Mnangagwa encouraged all Zimbabweans to embrace vaccination as the only way to fight the pandemic and ensure the country embarks on post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

“No one is safe until everyone is safe. I therefore challenge everyone of us in our respective communities to accept the vaccination program and to shun vaccine hesitancy, misinformation and the negative conspiracy theories,” Mnangagwa said at the time.

-Zwnews