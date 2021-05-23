President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s support base predominantly consists of clerics, prophets and the morally upright while opposition parties get their backing from ‘mbanje-smokers’, ‘little people’ and ‘fools’, a former parliamentarian has said.

In yet another controversial tweet on Sunday, former Chivi South Member of Parliament, Killer Zivhu became a target of amplified criticism after saying that the Zanu PF leader gets his support from the morally upright.

“Vafundisi, Mabhishopi , Vaporofita , nevose vanoita zvechitendero vanotevera ED. Asi vose vembanje ,vapengo ,zvanana , nemapenzi enyika yedu yose vanotevera Opposition Party,” Zivhu tweeted in the vernacular, ChiShona.

Here are some of the replies Zivhu got following his controversial tweet: