It is day 2 in the Chibuku Super Cup which rolled into life yesterday with some exciting football action being witnessed.

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum Stars FC has beaten Triangle United FC by 3 goals to 1 in a match that kicked off at 11:00 am.

In another tie, Harare City FC drew 1 all with ZPC Kariba FC.

Elsewhere, Highlanders have beaten Bulawayo Chiefs by a goal to nil, the goal was courtesy of Washington Navaya in the 42 minute.

Apparently, former league champions Dynamos are currently in action against Herentals, the match is currently nil all.

In the 40th minute, Frank Kuchineyi Herentals keeper went down under challenge after Dynamos came through with good passes on the right wing, but the cross was headed out by Dereck Chitsanzara who is doing very well in defense with Brighton Majarira.

Since then it had been a see-saw affair, and the referee has just blown the whistle to end the first half.

Stay tuned for second half action.

-Zwnews