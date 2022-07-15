Zimbabwean preacher and self proclaimed prophet, Walter Magaya, got a presidential welcome from the Malawi government when he touched down at Kamuzu International Airport ahead of his crusade.

Magaya was welcomed at the airport by several Malawi government officials.

Hundreds of people gathered at the airport to receive the Zimbabwean prophet. According to the prophet’s Facebook page, there was a near stampede at the airport.

The Malawi government also assigned police vehicles and motorcycle outriders to lead Prophet Walter Magaya‘s convoy as it travelled from the airport to his hotel in Lilongwe.

The Zimbabwean Prophet is in the country for the “Malawi For Jesus Crusade with Prophet W. Magaya.”

The crusade will last for three days and runs from Friday 15 July to Sunday 17 July.

Timothy Mtambo, Malawi’s Minister of National Unity and Civic Education, also called on Malawi citizens to attend the crusade.