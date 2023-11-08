A Bluffhill man was stoned to death at a sex workers’ haven at Corner Samora Machel Avenue and 8th Street.

Malvern Paul (44) is reported to have been stoned by six men at Gail Court when he tried to restrain one of them from assaulting his lover, Nomatter Makore (30).

Paul, Nomatter and three friends, Tinashe, Natasha and Pako, were drinking beer at Toga Bar in Eastlea when a misunderstanding between the lovers ensued.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of five of the suspects.

“Police arrested Malvern Batsirai in connection with murder,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Circumstances were that on November 5 at around 9pm, Batsirai and his lover had a misunderstanding, and he slapped her once on the face.

“The two went to Killan Court in Eastlea. The accused continued assaulting his girlfriend.

“On November 6 at around 1am, Paul arrived and tried to restrain Batsirai from further assaulting his girlfriend. It did not go down well with Batsirai and he started a fight with Paul outside.

“At around 5am, Nomatter got a report from an unidentified man that Batsirai had been injured at Gail Court after he was assaulted by Paul with a taser.

“The lover went to Gail Court and upon arrival, she found Batsirai leaning against the precast wall at the gate with his left index finger bleeding.

“She saw six accused persons with three men identified as Gaza Cartel, Dhadza and Tsomutsomu at the gate of Gail Court. The accused persons confronted the Paul who was inside Gail Court throwing empty bottles.

“The six accused persons were reported to have hit Paul with bricks until he became unconscious and died on the spot,” said Insp Chakanza.

Tenants were ordered to vacate the flat following the incident.

