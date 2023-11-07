The drama continues as self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu urges the nomination court to reject papers filed by recalled CCC MPs and councillors.

“ZEC must enforce court order. I would be surprised if their papers are accepted on the basis of representing CCC,” he says.

Meanwhile, Kucaca Phulu, who until August was the Member of Parliament for Nkulumane under MDCA, is at the nomination court in Bulawayo to file nomination papers for Tshabangu’s candidates.

These are candidates seconded by Sengezo Tshabangu, who triggered the by-elections by recalling 14 MPs, 17 councilors and 9 senators.

Tshabangu caused the by-election after recalling Nelson Chamisa led CCC MPs and councillors claiming to be the party’s Secretary General.

Chamisa and his party disowned him, but the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda went on to recall the MPs.

Meanwhile, CCC MP Febion Kufahakutizwi has also successfully filed nomination papers in Harare for Mabvuku/Tafara, as has Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya (Zanu PF).

Duo were separated by 3,600 votes back in August.

Across the country, it was a hive of activities at respective courts as candidates from various political parties and independent file nomination papers for the by-election set for 9 December 2023.

